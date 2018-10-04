4th Asian Pencak Silat Championship concludes in Srinagar

The 4th Asian Pencak Silat Championship concluded in Srinagar on Thursday. The purpose of this championship was to promote the Pencak Silat sports in Jammu and Kashmir, and provide proper platform to the youth of Valley in the field of sports. Around 250 players and officials from 10 countries including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Republic of Korea, Chinese Taipei, Bangladesh, Nepal, Philippines and India participated in the 3-day event. The championship was organised for the first time ever in Jammu and kashmir by Indian Pencak Silat Federation in collaboration with Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, Sports Authority of India and Jammu and kashmir State Sports Council. Locals and participants, both, were enthusiastic as they got the chance to be a part of the international championship.