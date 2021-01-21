49th Statehood Day: Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya Were Formed into States on January 21

January 21, 2021 marks the 49th statehood day of northeastern states Manipur, Tripura, and Meghalaya. Tripura and Manipur, the former princely states were blended into the Indian Union in October 1949 and became full states on January 21, 1972. Meghalaya, which was part of Assam, also received its own full statehood under the North Eastern Region (Re-Organisation) Act, 1971.Before the northeastern region turned into seven sisters with statehood of Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh andNagaland, the regional composition of the North East comprised Assam plains from the old Assam Province, the hill districts, and the North Eastern Frontier Tracts (NEFT) of the North-Eastern borderland. Soon after independence in 1947, the princely states of Manipur and Tripura got their own statehood based on the tribal and ethnic population in the region.

Manipur and Tripura states were granted the status of Union Territories in 1949. Meanwhile, Nagaland was granted statehood on December 1, 1963. Within Assam, Meghalaya was given the status of an autonomous state through the Assam Reorganisation (Meghalaya) Act 1969, according to the sixth schedule of the Indian constitution.It was finally, in 1972 that Tripura, Meghalaya were granted full statehood by the North East Reorganisation Act of 1971.

Wishing the people of Tripura,Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that the culture and warm-hearted nature of the people of the state are admired across India. He further mentioned that the state has achieved outstanding progress in various fields and wished that the same spirit continues.

Best wishes to the people of Tripura on the special occasion of their Statehood Day. The culture and warm-hearted nature of the people of Tripura is admired across India. The state has achieved outstanding progress in various fields. May the same spirit continue. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2021

Tripura shares its border with Bangladesh to the north, south and west and borders the states of Assam and Mizoram to the east. The Hindu Bengali population form the ethno-linguistic majority in the state.

Story continues

PM Modi wished the state of Meghalaya and wrote that it is known for its remarkable kindness and spirit of brotherhood. He praised the youth of Meghalaya and wrote that they are creative and enterprising and wished that the state keep scaling new heights of progress in the times to come.

On their Statehood Day, greetings to my sisters and brothers of Meghalaya. This state is known for its remarkable kindness and spirit of brotherhood. Youngsters from Meghalaya are creative and enterprising. May the state keep scaling new heights of progress in the times to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2021

Meghalaya is the wettest region of India and shares its border to the south by the Bangladesh divisions of Mymensingh and Sylhet.

PM Modi wrote that India is proud of Manipur’s contribution to national development.

Statehood Day greetings to the people of Manipur. India is proud of Manipur’s contribution to national development. Manipur is a powerhouse of innovation and sporting talent. I wish the state the very best in its journey towards progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2021

Manipur borders Nagaland in the north, Mizoram in the south, Assam in the west and Myanmar in the east. It is home to the Meitei, Kuki, Naga and Pangal ethnic peoples who speak Sino-Tibetan languages.