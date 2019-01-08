48 teams to participate in Asia-Pacific soccer Cup

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) As many as 48 teams will take part in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Soccer Cup 2019 to be hosted by Barca Academy India at Gurugram from January 24- 27.

Barca Academy teams representing Australia, Japan, China, Spain, Singapore and India will be participating in the following categories -- under-9, 11, 13 and 15.

During the tournament there will be activities like yoga, meditation and increasing team play spirit through dance forms.

FC Barcelona was the first major European club to set up base in India in 2011 when they partnered with Conscient Football and held the first FCBEscola camp here.

Speaking on Asia-Pacific Cup, Aitor Olmo, Tournament Director, said: "The Asia-Pacific Cup is one of the key tournaments in the Barca Academy calendar. The tournament showcases not only the football players of the future but also brings forward their holistic development."

"India is not only an important partner country for Barca Academy but is also a country that exudes passion for football. Hosting the tournament in India is a fitting honour to the rich sports legacy of India," he added.

--IANS

tri/sed