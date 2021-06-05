46-yr-old man held with 10 kg ganja worth Rs 3 lakh in Mumbai

The team of Mumbai Crime Branch who carried out the raid

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Mumbai police has arrested a 46-year-old man with 10 kg of ganja worth Rs 3 lakhs.

A case has been registered against the accused name Afzal Khan under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Amboli police.

The accused drug dealer has been handed over to the Amboli police by the Crime Branch unit 8.

Several raids have been carried out in Maharashtra in the past few months in an effort to bust the drug rackets in the state.

Earlier in May, a 40-year-old drug peddler was held for the possession of 40 kg of ganja. It was said to be worth Rs 8 lakh. Meanwhile, in another case, a foreign national was arrested with 4 kg of heroin worth Rs 26 crores. (ANI)