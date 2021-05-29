'45K Covid-19 Cases Daily': IIT-Delhi Asks Govt to Gear Up For Worst-Case Scenario

Amidst a downward trend in Covid cases in India, ITT-Delhi has warned Delhi to be prepared for a worst-case scenario where 45,000 Covid-19 infections might be reported daily with 9,000 patients needing hospitalization in the third Covid wave.

The report namely ‘IITD Review and Recommendations for Management of Oxygen during Covid-19 Crisis for GNCTD’ filed by the premium institution in Delhi high court mentioned that in the future the city might be logging in 45,000 cases daily to overcome which the city will need t944 metric tonnes of oxygen daily to be shared between hospitals and refillers.

During the hearing professor, Sanjay Dhir from IIT-Delhi listed some of the challenges for the state to improve the oxygen infrastructure of Delhi.

Among other measures, he said ramping up of storage capacity, improving supply lines from outside Delhi, more Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants, and removing shortage of cryogenic oxygen tankers are some of the immediate measures which the city must undertake for efficient handling of the third covid wave which is anticipated to be more severe than the previous two.

Also Read: Chembur Leads the Way Amid Vaccine Crisis in Mumbai: A Drive Through Maha’s Biggest Door-to-Door Initiative

The professor also suggested increasing the number of refillers for oxygen whereby hospitals could go set up their own refilling stations. He pointed out that a buffer stock of liquid oxygen should be maintained to increase self-dependency as opposed to the current scenario where most of the liquid medical oxygen was allocated to 51 big hospitals.

On the crisis of tankers, the report recommended the state government procure 20-25 cryogenic oxygen tankers with a capacity of 20-100 tonnes to streamline distribution.

Upon hearing the recommendations, a bench comprising of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh observed that setting up an oxygen generation unit is paramount and might go a long way in helping Delhi overcome the oxygen crisis.

Story continues

It also mandated the Delhi government to file a chart within four weeks indicating the timeline within which several steps could be implemented based on the recommendations.

The national capital on Saturday reported less than 1000 daily cases of Covid-19 for the first time since the second wave of pandemic grappled the country. Both new cases of Covid-19 and single-day death count in Delhi started spiraling since April 19 when the number of daily infections neared the 30,000-mark. There were 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 2, the city registered a record 407 deaths.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here