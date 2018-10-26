45 people have been treated in Lucknow since launch of Ayushman Bharat scheme: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ayushman Bharat Yojana. It is also known as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and National Health Protection Scheme. He said, "45 people have been treated in Lucknow since the launch of the scheme. Ayushman Bharat is a gift to poor from the Prime Minister. He launched Swachh Bharat Mission to ensure wellness of people, as cleanliness leads to wellness. Even WHO has praised India's Swachh Bharat Mission."