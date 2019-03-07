45 Pakistani nationals granted Indian citizenship in Pune

45 Pakistani nationals of minority communities who were struggling to get Indian citizenship are now finally proud citizens of India. Collector Office of Pune on Thursday granted citizenship to 45 persons with Pakistani passport. "In 2016, the Citizenship Act 1955 was amended and gave powers to Collector's offices to give citizenship to people of minority community from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Using these powers, we gave citizenship certificates to 45 people from Pakistan," said Naval Kishor Ram, District Magistrate, Pune.