43rd National U-15 Chess Open starts in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Oct 1 (IANS) The 43rd National U-15 Open and 34th National U-15 Girls Chess Championships got underway at the Rajpath Club here on Sunday.

The championships, to go on till October 9, will see 296 participants fighting for National Sub Junior U-15 title from almost every state of India.

International Master P Inyan from Tamil Nadu is top seeded in the tournament while 2016 sub-junior championship winner Erigaisi Arjun of Telangana is the second seeded player.

In the girls championship, Ashna Makhija is top seeded while U-12 world cadet champion Divya Deshmukh from Maharastra is at No.2. Defending Champion Salonika Saina from Orissa is on the third spot.

--IANS

sam/dg