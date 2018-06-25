42 couples tie knot in mass wedding ceremony in Aligarh

In a unique show of communal harmony, 42 couples from Hindu and Muslim communities tied the nuptial knot at a mass marriage ceremony, organized by the Uttar Pradesh Government in Aligarh. Beautifully dressed up in traditional attires, the couples exchanged garlands and performed several wedding rituals in the presence of their families and friends. The religious gurus coming from various faiths supervised and conducted the marriages according to rituals espoused in different religions.The occasion was also graced by the Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister Suresh Rana who gave his blessings to the brides and grooms. The atmosphere was full of gaiety and warmth which reflected well on the faces of the young brides and grooms. Besides making all the wedding arrangements, the couples were also gifted with basic commodities like kitchen essentials and other household items to start their new life. A great religious unification was witnessed as out of the 42 couples, four were Muslim and the remaining 38 belonged to Hindu religion. Spreading a message of diversity, all the couple's exchanged the vows under the same roof. The event represented the conglomeration of the wide range of Indian cultures and communities, displaying unity and oneness present among the people of India, amidst the diversity.