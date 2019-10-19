41% milk samples of poor quality, 7 % samples unfit to consume: FSSAI survey

In the first-ever survey on milk safety parameters, the top food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) discovered that about 41 percent samples fell short of some kind of safety parameters. Moreover, seven percent packaged milk samples contained serious health hazard. The milk survey was conducted from May 2018 to 2019, covering all States and Union Territories with the objective of monitoring the safety and quality of liquid milk in the country. About 6,432 Milk samples were taken from across the country for adulteration concern and analysis. Another issue is the presence of antibiotics in the milk. 1.2 per cent of milk samples had shown the indications of antibiotics, according to the survey. In total, seven per cent of the milk samples were found to be unsafe which contained serious health hazard.