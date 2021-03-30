At 40.1 degrees, Holi was hottest March day in Delhi since 1945
New Delhi, Mar 30 (ANI): While speaking to ANI in the national capital on March 30, the scientist (DGM) in Delhi India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dr Kuldeep Srivastava spoke about second-highest temperature recorded in Delhi. Srivastava said, “On March 31, 1945, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius. Yesterday (March 29), Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius. This was second-highest temperature recorded in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) in 76 years. The reason was low wind speed and clear skies,” he added.