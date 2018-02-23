4 tonnes of cannabis seized in Morocco

Rabat, Feb 23 (IANS) The Moroccan security services have seized four tonnes of cannabis in the northern city of El Jadida, authorities said.

The police intercepted the traffickers while they were loading the contraband from a truck at a local beach, an official said. Two people were arrested during this operation, MAP news agency reported on Thursday.

Security services also seized two inflatable boats and a sand loader.

According to the 2016 report by the UN's Office on Drugs and Crime, Morocco ranks first among 129 cannabis producing countries throughout the period from 2009 to 2014, followed by Afghanistan, Lebanon and India.

