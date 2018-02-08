4 Sri Lankan refugees arrested for illegally entering in India

At least four Sri Lankan refugees, including a five-year-old girl and a pregnant woman, were arrested in Rameswaram on Thursday for illegally entering India. The Sri Lankan Tamil refugees arrived in India by an illegal ferry service by paying Rs. 30,000. Arrested under India Passport Act, 1920, the refugees are being interrogated by local police. One of the arrested refugees, B. Nirosan, said he had come for the second delivery of his wife. The couple's first child was also born at a Tamil Nadu hospital. The arrests come days after a boat was found abandoned off Dhanushkodi coast by police.