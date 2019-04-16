4 Railway employees suspended for issuing tickets with PM Modi's image

The Election Commission of India (ECI) suspended four Indian Railways' employees, including two reservation clerks, one Chief Reservation Supervisor and a Commercial Inspector after tickets with the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi printed on them was issued to passengers at the Barabanki railway station due to violation of Moral Code of Conduct (MCC) on Monday. Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sandeep Gupta said, "On 13 April, when shift changes, the old roll featuring Prime Minister was mistakenly used. However, we were directed to use a new roll after the MCC came into effect. As boxes of both the rolls were same, the employees mistakenly took out the box which had an old roll." Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in all seven phases. Counting of votes will take place on May 23."