4-year-old girl gets India's first skull implant in Pune

Doctors of Pune's Bharati Hospital have performed the skull implant surgery of a four years old child using polyethylene bone which they claim to have been performed for the first time in India. Ishita Jawale, a four year old girl child was admitted to hospital last year after she met with a major accident near Pune. After going through several surgeries doctors found it difficult to get her skull back in shape. But later on with due research the skull made up of Polyethylene bone was imported from the US and it was implanted. The girl's family belongs to a poor background and father works as a driver at school bus. It was difficult for even them to manage the cost of this treatment but with the help of hospital and several NGO's including international organisations the treatment was done. Now girl child is completely fit but since she has gone through several major surgeries she has been kept under observation for next couple of years.