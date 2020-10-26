4 Nepali citizens held in case of robbery in Telangana

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], October 26 (ANI): Telangana Police arrested four Nepali nationals in connection with a robbery case in the state and seized gold of net worth Rs 1,49,876, two watches, one strip of sleeping pills, and one mobile phone, the police said on Monday.

"The sleuths of Central Crime Station (CCS) (Malkajgiri & LB Nagar) and Special Operation Team (SOT) teams with the co-ordination of Nacharam Police of Rachakonda Commissionerate have made sincere efforts and arrested four Nepali nationals for committing robbery in HMT Nagar of Nacharam on October 19 and seized 09 tulas of Gold and Net cash Rs 1,49,876, two wrist watches, Lorazepam sleeping pills one strip and one cell phone," the police said in a statement.

Based on a complaint of robbery filed by a man named Chithapulusu Pradeep Kumar on October 26, against a Nepali couple namely Arjun Bahadur Kasera and Maya Manju whom he appointed some 15 days back as a house help.

"On October 19 the complainant returned home at about 9.00 pm from his office and found his mother in an unconscious state. Then immediately the complainant went to the first floor and observed that the bedroom door and cupboard and almirah lockers are in broken condition. The complainant called his servants, but they were nowhere to be found and even their phone numbers were also switched off. Later he found, 18 thulas of gold ornaments, 40 thulas of Silver ornaments and net cash worth Rs. 10 lakhs were stolen," the police said.

Based on the complaints, Telangana police formed 15 teams formed consisting of 45 officers drawn from CCS, SOT, IT, and law and order police.

Police said the teams were sent to various places, like railway stations, airports, and to cities in other states like Mumbai, Pune, Jhansi, Lucknow, and to Nepal borders i.e. Rupadiah, Gourifanta Checkposts.

In police investigation accused were identified as Maya/Manju (35) resident of Langadi Chatakpur, (V), Dhangodhi (Thaluk), Kailali, Nepal, who worked as a maidservant in India; Hemprasad (44), a native of Surketh, Chapre, Panchapuri, Nepal who worked as a watchman at Sangeetha House ( Under Construction Building), in Rakka Chinchod, Pune; Saud (42) years, a native of Janaki Rural Municipality, Ward No-6, Kailali, Nepal, who worked as labourer at Crusher Machine, Pune: and Visna Sunar (40) yrs, a native of Tikapur, Kailali, Nepal, who is the wife of other accused Rajesh Chabilal. (ANI)