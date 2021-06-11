4 Men in UP Gang-Rape & Thrash Youth They Met on Grindr, Arrested

Four men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida for allegedly gang-raping, filming, and blackmailing another man, after befriending him on the dating app Grindr. The four accused also attempted to extort Rs 2 lakh from the survivor while threatening to make the clips viral.

The survivor, a polytechnic diploma holder, was befriended by 20-year-old Gautam from Sikandarabad, who called him to meet at a paying guest facility, The Times of India reported. When the youth reached the place, three other men, too, were present at the spot. They allegedly thrashed and raped him and filmed the incident.

They then forced him to transfer Rs 5,000 via the PhonePe app.

The accused later began to blackmail him with the aim to extort Rs 2 lakh, following which the survivor approached the police to file a complaint.

Additional DCP (Greater Noida) told TOI that the four accused used the 2nd Line mobile app to call and blackmail the survivor.

Out of the four accused, Gautam and Gaurav (23) are reportedly siblings, while Sachin (26) and Mohit (25) are their cousins.

Following an investigation, the cops seized the mobile phone used for filming and found out that there were at least 10-12 similar videos filmed by the four to allegedly blackmail others.

The police also found that Sachin along with some others had also tried to trap an Assistant Engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in a similar manner three years ago and had demanded Rs 1.80 crore from his family. He was arrested for it as well.

