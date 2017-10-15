4 held in Australia cricket team bus attack incident
The Assam Police on Sunday arrested four people in connection with the attack on Australia cricket team bus. The Director General of Police, Assam, said it is just the beginning of the case and they need to collect more linking evidence. The Australian Cricket Team bus was attacked with rocks on their way to the hotel from the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.? The attack took place after Australia defeated India by eight wickets on October 10.