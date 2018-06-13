4 BSF personnel killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

At least Four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel lost their lives while three injured after Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday. The incident took place at Samba's Chambliyal sector. Among the deceased were two BSF jawans, one Assistant Commandant and one Sub-Inspector, who were killed during the shelling while they were out and retaliating. Earlier in May, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan had spoken to each other on the issue of ceasefire violations and terrorist activities and agreed to fully implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003, to ensure that ceasefire will not be violated by both sides.