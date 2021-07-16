4 bodies recovered, 19 people rescued after several people fall in well in MP's Vidisha

A visual of the rescue operation in Ganjbasoda area (Photo/ANI)

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Four bodies were recovered and 19 people have been rescued after several people fell into the well on Thursday in Ganjbasoda area in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisham.

"19 people have been rescued. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are also here. The land here is prone to subsidence, it's happening again and again. It will be difficult to say the exact toll until the operation concludes," state's Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang told ANI on Friday.

The minister was present at the site of the incident after the direction of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had informed that two people lost their lives and several others were injured. He had also expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the incident and said he is continuously monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidisha, Vinayak Verma said that the injured people have been admitted to the hospital. (ANI)