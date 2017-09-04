4 agreements signed during 9th BRICS Summit

An agreement signing ceremony was held at the 9th BRICS Summit in China's Xiamen on Monday. The leaders witnessed the signing of four agreements. The following agreements are: BRICS action agenda on economic and trade cooperation, BRICS action plan for innovation cooperation (2017-2020), Strategic framework of BRICS customs cooperation and a Memorandum of Understanding between the BRICS business council and the New Development Bank on strategic cooperation. During the summit, World leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will focus on economic, security and other multilateral issues to build a stronger diplomatic relation among the member countries.