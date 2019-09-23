4.5 million people benefitted from Ayushman Bharat Yojana last year: PM Modi in New York

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a High Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage, in New York. Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, "We've given special emphasis on Yoga, Ayurveda and fitness. We're building more than 1.25 Lakh wellness centers. It's helping to control life style diseases like diabetes, depression." He further added, "The craze of e-cigarettes is a matter of concern. To save the young generation from this problem, India has banned e-cigarettes." "In the area of affordable healthcare, we implemented 'Ayushman Bharat'-world's biggest health assurance scheme. Under this scheme, 500 million under privileged people received free health care services worth Rupees five hundred thousand" PM Modi said.