    4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Assam's Barpeta district

    ANI
    Representative Image

    Barpeta (Assam) [India], September 22 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred on Tuesday at 1:28 am in Assam's Barpeta district, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed on Tuesday.
    "Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred today at 01:28:33 IST in Barpeta with a depth of 71 km," the NCS said.
    No casualties or damage to property have been reported so far.
    More details are awaited. (ANI)

