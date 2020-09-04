4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Nashik in Maharashtra

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale occurred 98 km west of Nashik in Maharashtra on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at 11:41 pm.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred 98 km west of Nashik, Maharashtra at 11.41 pm on September 4," National Centre for Seismology said. (ANI)

