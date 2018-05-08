3X3 Pro Basketball League trials on May 13

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Trials for the inaugural season of the FIBA-recognised 3X3 Pro Basketball League (3BL) will be held on May 13, here, it was announced on Monday.

Basketball players from across the northern region can register themselves online and select players will be invited for the trials.

The inaugural season of the league in India will feature 12 teams, namely -- Delhi Hoopers, Chandigarh Beasts, Jaipur Regals, Aizawl Legends, Kolkata Warriors, Ahmedabad Wingers, Bangalore Machas, Goa Snipers, Kochi Knights, Hyderabad Ballers, Chennai Icons and Mumbai Hustlers.

The upcoming league will feature international and Indian sensations like Amjyot Singh, Palpreet Singh Brar, Bikramjit Gill, Inderbir Singh Gill, Leandro Lima and others.

Significantly, 3X3 Basketball is a shorter format, high-speed version of 5X5 Basketball, which has been recognised as an Olympic sport and will be introduced at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

--IANS

