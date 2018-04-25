3x3 Pro Basketball League launched

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) The first ever FIBA recognised league, 3x3 Pro Basketball League (3BL) was launched in the country on Wednesday in the presence of star India team players Satnam Singh, Amjyot Singh and Palpreet Singh Brar.

The league will witness 12 teams with foriegn players like Bikramjeet GillI, Inderbir Singh Gill and Leandro Lima, among others.

The inaugral edition will be played in the six cities -- Mumbai, Delhi, Aizwal, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

Commenting on the devellopment, 3BL chairman Yoshia Kato said: "Seeing the performance of Indian origin players in the sport, we decided to start the first ever FIBA 3x3 recognised basketball league in India. We plan to make a serious impact on the growth of this sport in the country."

Echoing the words of Kato, league commissioner Rohit Bakshi said: "Our main is to create new basrely going to e for the game in India. It is surely going to be a very appealing sport for the audience."

