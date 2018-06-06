3x3 Basketball League to begin from June 9

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) The first ever FIBA recognised league in the country, 3x3 Basketball League (3BL) will begin from June 9, it was announced on Wednesday.

The league will witness marquee players like Palpreet Singh Brar, Amjyot Singh and international sensations like Inderbir Singh Gill and Leandro Souza De Lima.

The inaugural season of 3BL will feature 12 teams -- Delhi Hoopers, Chandigarh Beasts, Jaipur Regals, Aizawl Legends, Kolkata Warriors, Ahmedabad Wingers, Bangalore Machas, Goa Snipers, Kochi Knights, Hyderabad Ballers, Chennai Icons and Mumbai Hustlers.

The six-city, multi-tour league will kick-off at The Great India Place in Noida on June 9.

The matches will be played over six rounds in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai and Aizawl from June 9 to August 26 and the winners will get to represent India at the FIBA World Tour.

The format is also recognised as an Olympic sport and will be introduced at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Commenting on the development, League commissioner Rohit Bakshi said: "Bringing 3x3 Basketball to India has been more of an opportunity than a challenge and I believe there is immense talent and potential in the country that is yet to be tapped.

"We are here to provide a platform and make it larger than life and I am glad to get support from various influencers on this journey and I am confident that India will witness even more basketball stars in the coming years."

