3rd Test: Pujara, Kohli take India's lead to 362 at lunch on day 3

Nottingham, Aug 20 (IANS) Cheteshwar Pujara (56) and skipper Virat Kohli (54) helped India take their overall lead to 362 at lunch as India were 194/2 in their second innings on the third day of the third Test against England here on Monday.

Pujara and Kohli were at the crease when umpires called for the break. The duo stitched a crucial 83-run partnership for the third wicket to put India in the driver's seat.

Resuming from the individual overnight scores of 33 and 8, Pujara and Kohli played out the opening hour cautiously. Pujara was dropped at the slips when he was 40 but after that the Indian batters played freely. In the process, Pujara and Kohli completed their half centuries in style.

England bowlers, on the other hand, struggled to find the right length and were punished regularly. Towards the end of the session, skipper Joe Root also came to bowl as their front-line bowlers were struggling.

Brief scores: India: 329 all out and 194/2 (Cheteshwar Pujara 56 not out, Virat Kohli 54 not out; Adil Rashid 1/38) at lunch against England: 161 all out.

--IANS

gau/sed