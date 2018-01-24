3rd Test: India vs S.Africa Day 1 scoreboard

Johannesburg, Jan 24 (IANS) Following is the scorecard after the opening day's play of the third and final cricket Test between India and South Africa at the New Wanderers Stadium here on Wednesday.

India 1st Innings

Murali Vijay c de Kock b Rabada 8

Lokesh Rahul c de Kock b Philander 0

Cheteshwar Pujara c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 50

Virat Kohli c de Villiers b Lungi Ngidi 54

Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Morne Morkel 9

Parthiv Patel c de Kock b Morne Morkel 2

Hardik Pandya c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 0

Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Phehlukwayo b Rabada 30

Mohammed Shami c Rabada b Philander 8

Ishant Sharma c du Plessis b Rabada 0

Jasprit Bumrah not out 0

Extras (b 11, lb 7, w 6, nb 2, p 0) 26

Total (all out in 76.4 Ov) 187

Fall of Wickets: 7-1 (Lokesh Rahul, 3.1), 13-2 (Murali Vijay, 8.4), 97-3 (Virat Kohli, 42.4), 113-4 (Ajinkya Rahane, 51.4), 144-5 (Cheteshwar Pujara, 61.3), 144-6 (Parthiv Patel, 62.2), 144-7 (Hardik Pandya, 63.2), 163-8 (Mohammed Shami, 67.5), 166-9 (Ishant Sharma, 72.1), 187-10 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 76.4)

Bowling: Morne Morkel 17-5-47-2, Vernon Philander 19-10-31-2, Kagiso Rabada 18.4-6-39-3, Lungisani Ngidi 15-7-27-1, Andile Phehlukwayo 7-1-25-2.

South Africa 1st Innings

Dean Elgar batting 4

Aiden Markram c Parthiv Patel b Bhuvneshwar 2

Kagiso Rabada batting 0

Extras (b 0, lb 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0) 0

Total (in 6 Ov) 6 for 1

Fall of Wickets: 3-1 (Aiden Markram, 2.3)

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-2-3-1, Jasprit Bumrah 3-2-3-0.

