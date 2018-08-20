3rd Test: India lead by 438 runs at Tea on Day 3 vs England

Nottingham, Aug 20 (IANS) Skipper Virat Kohli (93 not out) led from the front as India had scored 270/3 at tea, taking their overall lead to 438 runs on the third day of the third Test against England here on Monday.

Kohli and Rahane (17) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the session.

After missing the century by three runs in the first innings, Kohli is seven runs short of his 23rd Test ton.

Cheteshwar Pujara (72) was the only batsman to be dismissed in the second session. He was sent packing by pacer Ben Stokes when scoreboard was reading 224.

Resuming the session at 194/2, Pujara and Kohli started the session with some beautifully crafted shots before Pujara was dismissed by Stokes.

New batsman Rahane, who played a crucial 81-run knock in the first innings, joined hands with Kohli and forged an unbeaten 46-run partnership before umpires called for the break.

Earlier, in the first session, Pujara and Kohli helped India take their overall lead to 362 as India were 194/2.

The duo stitched a crucial 83-run partnership for the third wicket to put India in the driver's seat.

Brief scores: India: 329 all out and 270/3 (Virat Kohli 93 not out, Cheteshwar Pujara 72, ; Ben Stokes 2/53) at Tea against England: first innings: 161 all out.

--IANS

