3rd Test: India bowled out for 329 in first innings vs England

Nottingham, Aug 19 (IANS) A disciplined innings from Ajinkya Rahane (81) and skipper Virat Kohli (97) helped India score 329/10 on the the second day of the third Test against England here on Sunday.

Resuming the day at 307 for six, India's lower-order batsmen -- Ravichandran Ashwin (14) Ishant Sharma (1 not out), Mohammed Shami(3) and Jasprit Bumrah (0) -- failed to make any substantial contribution to the score.

Overnight batsmen Rishabh Pant only managed to add just two runs to his score before going back to the pavilion.

Brief scores: India 329 first innings (Virat Kohli 97, Ajinkya Rahane 81; James Anderson 3/64 Stuart Broad 3/72) against England on day 2.

--IANS

gau/sed