3rd Test: Buttler, Stokes keep England hopes alive at Tea on Day 4

Nottingham, Aug 21 (IANS) Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes kept England's hopes alive as the hosts progressed to 173/4 at tea on Tuesday, needing 348 more runs for victory against India in the third Test match.

Buttler (67) and Stokes (42) were at the crease when umpires called for the break on the fourth day of the match.

Resuming the second session at 84/4, The duo stitched an 89-run partnership in the session to reduce the overall target.

The duo gave several chances but India failed to grab them.

Earlier in the first session, India reduced England to 84/4 in their chase of a mammoth 521.

Assisted by overcast conditions suited to swing and seam bowling, the Indian pace trio of Ishant Sharma (2/24), Mohammed Shami (1/28) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/26) got rid of the English top order.

Brief Scores: India 329, 352/7 vs England 161, 84/4 (Jos Buttler 67 not out, Ben Stokes 42; Ishant Sharma 2/43) at Tea on Day 4.

--IANS

gau/sed