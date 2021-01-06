3rd Test: Aus Lose 2nd Wicket, Pucovski Falls to Saini on 62

India have finally made a breakthrough with debutant Navdeep Saini picking the wicket of Aussie debutant Will Pucovski. The opener caught lbw while batting on 62.

Australia’s score at the fall of the wicket read 106/2 after Siraj picked the wicket of David Warner in the first half an hour of play.

Almost three hours of play were lost on the opening day after regular showers did not allow the teams to get back on the field after the first rain disruption.

Australia had reached 21/1 when rain came pouring in the seventh over and players left the field. Umpires called for early Lunch and the play resumed only after a lengthy break in the second session.

Australia were playing an all-new opening pair of David Warner and Will Pucovski. Warner, who is coming back from groin injury after having missed the first two Tests, was caught in slips by Cheteshwar Pujara off the bowling of pace bowler Mohammed Siraj in the fourth over. Warner scored five runs of the eight balls he faced.

Marnus Labuschagne then joined Pucovski out in the middle but the duo batted for all of 15 deliveries before rain stopped play. After a long break, the teams returned to play and 22-year-old Pucovski completed his half century before the Tea break.

Indian bowlers -- Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin -- all bowled on tight lines and lengths and made sure the hosts didn't score freely in the start of the post-Lunch session.

Congratulations @navdeepsaini96. He realises his dream of playing Test cricket for #TeamIndia today. A proud holder of 299 and he receives it from @Jaspritbumrah93. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zxa5LGJEen — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

Earlier, Australian captain Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first in the third Test against India at the SCG.

As expected, David Warner returned from his injury and 22-year-old Will Pucovski was handed his debut cap, meaning Australia were playing an all-new opening pair in this game. Joe Burns was left out of the squad for this game and has returned to play the Big Bash while Travis Head too is sitting out.

India announced their line-up on Wednesday with Rohit Sharma opening in place of Mayank Agarwal and Navdeep Saini making his debut, in place of Umesh Yadav who has returned home to India due to an injury.

India equalised the four-match Test series 1-1 after winning the second Test at the MCG.

Playing XIs

Australia XI: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini

