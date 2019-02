Hamilton, Feb 10 (IANS) Colin Munro's 72 off 40 balls and Tim Seifert's 43-run knock guided New Zealand to a mammoth score of 212/4 against India in the third and final Twenty20 International match here on Sunday.

Apart from the duo, Colin de Grandhomme (30) and Kane Williamson (27) also contributed handsomely.

For India, Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets.

Brief scores: New Zealand: 212/4 ( Colin Munro 72, Tim Seifert 43; Kuldeep Yadav 2/26) against India.

--IANS

gau/bg