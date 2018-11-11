3rd T20I: West Indies post challenging total vs India

Chennai, Nov 11 (IANS) A combined batting show helped West Indies post a challenging total of 181/3 against India in the third and final Twenty20 International match here on Sunday.

The visitors batsmen applied themselves perfectly and made sure they did not loose wickets till the end which saw middle-order batsmen Darren Bravo (43 not out) and Nicholas Pooran (53 not out) taking the charge towards the end, helping their team to post a decent score.

Opting to bat, openers Shai Hope (24) and Shimron Hetmyer (26) started the proceedings on a good note, forging a 51-run partnership in six overs.

But while trying to accelerate the scoring, Hope was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal in the seventh over.

After adding 11 more runs to the total with Bravo, Hetmyer was also sent packing by Chahal.

Despite two quick wickets, Bravo kept on playing sensibly with Denesh Ramdin (15). Just when things seemed good in the middle, Ramdir played a poor shot and was clean bowled by Washington Sundar in the 13th over when scoreboard was reading 94/3.

New batsman Pooran then joined Bravo in the middle and started punishing the bad balls. The duo forged a crucial unbeaten 87-run partnership for the fourth wicket and helped West Indies finish their innings in style.

Pooran played 25 balls and slammed four boundaries and as many sixes.

For India, Chahal took two wickets while Sundar scalped one.

Brief scores: West Indies 181/3 ( Darren Bravo 43 not out, Nicholas Pooran 53 not out ; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/28 ) against India.

