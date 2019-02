Hamilton, Feb 10 (IANS) New Zealand defeated India by four runs in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) to clinch the series 2-1 here on Sunday.

Chasing a mammoth 213-run target, India could only manage 208/7 in their 20 overs.

Brief scores: New Zealand: 212/4 (Colin Munro 72, Tim Seifert 43; Kuldeep Yadav 2/26) against India: 208/7 (Vijay Shankar 43, Rohit Sharma 38; Mitchell Santner 2/32, Daryl Mitchell 2/27).

--IANS

ajb/bg