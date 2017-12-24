3rd T20I: India beat Sri Lanka, inflict whitewash

Indo Asian News Service

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) India defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) to win the series 3-0 here on Sunday.

Opting to bowl on winning the toss, India restricted Sri Lanka to 135/7.

The hosts then overcame the loss of early wickets to overhaul the target with four balls to spare.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 135/7 in 20 overs (Asela Gunaratne 36, Dasun Shanaka 29 not out; Jaydev Unadkat 2/15, Hardik Pandya 2/25) vs India: 139/5 in 19.2 overs (Manish Pandey 32, Shreyas Iyer 30).

