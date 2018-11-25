3rd T20I: Australia post 164/6 vs India

Sydney, Nov 25 (IANS) A collective batting effort guided Australia to post a respectable 164/6 against India in the third and final Twenty20 International of the rubber at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) here on Sunday.

Left-arm off-spinner Krunal Pandya returned with career best figures of 4/36, while chinaman Kuldeep Yadav was also impressive after conceding just 19 runs from his four overs and also picked a wicket.

Opting to bat, Australia were off to a decent start as openers Aaron Finch and D Arcy Short played sensible cricket and the hosts raced away to 41 runs in just five overs.

Just when the partnership between the openers seemed to be getting bigger, Krunal came in with the much needed breakthrough, picking Finch (28) before the wickets, with Australia at 68/1 in 8.3 overs.

With the addition of another five runs on Australia's scorecard, Kuldeep gave another jolt as the chinaman packed back a well-settled Short (33) in the 10th over. Krunal then dismissed incoming batsman Ben McDermott on a duck, leaving the hosts at 73/3.

His fall saw Glenn Maxwell come in the middle, but while trying to launch a ball of Krunal into orbit, the batsman was caught at long-on by Rohit Sharma, leaving the hosts tottering at 90/4.

Stumper Alex Carey (27) and Chris Lynn (13) then added 29 runs for the fifth wicket, helping their side cross the three digit mark. However, Krunal was in no mood to spare the aussies, who had clobbered him for 55 runs in Brisbane, and picked his fourth wicket by sending back Carey in the 16th over.

With Australia at 131, Lynn departed after failing to complete his ground and Jasprit Bumrah made no mistake in hitting the bulls eye.

Marcus Stoinis then played a 15-ball 25 run knock, while Nathan Coulter-Nile chipped in with 13 runs off seven deliveries in the final overs to help the hosts reach a good total.

Brief scores: Australia 164/6 in 20 overs (D Arcy Short 33, Aaron Finch 28; Krunal Pandya 4/36) vs India

--IANS

kk/sed