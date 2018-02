As India won the Twenty-20 series against South Africa in Cape Town on Saturday, Cricket fans across the country and abroad cheered India's win. Entire nation celebrated the win with much fervour and excitement. India won the third Twenty-20 match after beating South Africa in the three match series by seven runs. The series ended in Cape Town. Suresh Raina was declared Man of the Match while Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged 'Man of the Series' trophy.