3rd ODI: India win toss, decide to field vs West Indies

Indo Asian News Service

Pune, Oct 27 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field against the West Indies in the third One Day International (ODI) of the five-match rubber at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium here on Saturday.

India has made three changes in the playing eleven as pacers Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have been replaced by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaspreet Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed.

The visitors made one change with Fabian Allen replacing Devendra Bishoo.

Teams:

West Indies- Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope (Wicket-keeper), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy

India- Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

--IANS

kk/bg