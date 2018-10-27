3rd ODI: India restrict West Indies to 283/9

Pune, Oct 27 (IANS) A disciplined Indian bowling attack restricted the West Indies to a healthy 283/9 in the third One Day International (ODI) of the five-match rubber at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium here on Saturday.

The visitors found a notable contribution from wicket-keeper Shai Hope, who smashed a 113-ball 95 to help his side reach a fighting total.

India's Jasprit Bumrah was the wrecker-in-chief, picking four wickets for just 35 runs, while Kuldeep Yadav bagged two for 52.

Put into bat, the West Indies were off to a poor start as Jasprit Bumrah struck twice to dismiss openers Kieran Powell (21) Chandrapaul Hemraj (15) within the first nine overs with the scorecard reading 38/2.

Hope, who had come after the fall of Powell, was joined by Marlon Samuels, who too, fell cheaply after scoring just nine runs.

Shimron Hetmyer and Hope then added 56 runs for the fourth wicket, taking West Indies past the 100-run mark. Just when the partnership looked settling, Hetmyer, while trying to go big, missed the ball before Mahendra Singh Dhoni made no mistake in dislodging his bails, leaving the visitors reeling at 111/4.

Kuldeep Yadav, who dismissed Hetmyer, also got the better off incoming batsman Rovman Powell, who could manage to contribute with just nine runs as the visitors were left at 121/5.

Skipper Jason Holder was then involved in a crucial 76-run partnership with Hope before Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck to pack back the former on individual score of 31.

The visitors, who were at 197/6, then lost Fabian Allen (5) and Hope soon however, Ashley Nurse chipped in with valuable 40 runs down the order before becoming a victim of Bumrah as West Indies reached 283 runs in 50 overs.

Brief Score: West Indies 283/9 in 50 overs (Shai Hope 95, Ashley Nurse 40; Jasprit Bumrah 4/35) vs India

--IANS

kk/vm