3rd ODI: India opt to field vs Australia

Ranchi, March 8 (IANS) Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field against Australia in the third contest of the five-match rubber at the JSCA stadium here on Friday.

While the hosts retained the team from their last match, the visitors made one change as pacer Coulter-Nile was replaced by Jhye Richardson.

India lead the series 2-0.

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, M.S. Dhoni (Wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

--IANS

kk/mr