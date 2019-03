Ranchi, March 8 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli's (123 off 95) gritty century went in vain as India suffered a 32-run defeat against Australia in the third contest of the five-match rubber at the JSCA stadium here on Friday.

Despite this loss, India still maintain a 2-1 lead in the series.

Brief Scores: Australia 313/5 (Usman Khawaja 104, Aaron Finch 93; Kuldeep Yadav 3/64) beat India 281 all out (Virat Kohli 123, Vijay Shankar 32; Pat Cummins 3/37) by 32 runs.

--IANS

kk/bg