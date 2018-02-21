3rd GAIL India Speedstar to culminate on Thursday

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) The third season of GAIL India Speedstar, a nationwide grassroots athletics programme, is set to culminate on Thursday at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex here.

The mega event, an initiative of GAIL (India) Ltd. and the National Yuva Cooperative Society (NYCS), which started on October, 2017, will be witnessed by Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore as the chief guest at the function.

After two seasons, 14 athletes have been selected and are being nurtured for the 2020 and 2024 Olympics. They were sent for a camp in Racers Track Club at Kingston, Jamaica to train under Usain Bolt's legendary coach Glen Mills.

The objective of the event is to spot, screen, select and nurture young athletes in the age group of 11-17 years in track events of 100 metre, 200 metre, 400 metre and 800 metre so they can excel at the Olympics.

