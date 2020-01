The third edition of 'Khelo India Youth Games 2020' kick-started in Assam's Guwahati on January 10. It began in presence of Union Sport Minister Kiren Rijiju at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Almost 6,800 athletes from all over the country participated in 'Khelo India'. The opening ceremony was an extravagant event with innovative use of lighting and technology.