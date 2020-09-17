Out of 3K UAPA Cases, Only 821 Charge Sheets Filed Between 2016-18

Out of 3,005 cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) between 2016 and 2018, charge sheets were reportedly filed in only 821 cases. The data provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the Rajya Sabha clarified that 3,974 people booked under the anti-terror law were arrested.

In a written reply, Minister of State (Home) G Kishan Reddy informed the Rajya Sabha that a total of 922, 901 and 1,182 UAPA cases were registered across the country in 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively. In these cases, 3,974 people were arrested, 999 in 2016, 1,554 in 2017 and 1,421 in 2018, reported PTI.

The MoS (Home) added that in 2016, charge sheets were filed in only 232 cases. In 2017, the number was 272, and in 2018 it was 317.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was informed that at least 1,198 people have been detained by the police under the National Security Act (NSA) in 2017 and 2018. Madhya Pradesh has booked the most number of people, the number stood at 795, reported The Indian Express. Out of the 1,198 booked, 563 are reportedly still in jail.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)

