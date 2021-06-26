39 sportspersons join Odisha Police

Bhubaneswar, Jun 26 (PTI) Thirty-nine meritorious sportspersons including 30 women from various games Saturday joined the Odisha Police.

Previously, 96 sports persons were appointed in various ranks of Odisha Police in six-phases.

Joining an induction programme for the new entrants to the state police on virtual platform, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the state will continue to support the sportspersons in every possible manner to enable them to achieve their dreams.

Patnaik congratulated the new personnel in Odisha police and said: 'It's a big moment for you to join a job and share the responsibilities of your families. I am sure your parents and families are proud of your achievement. It requires a lot of passion, discipline and hard work to excel in sports.' Noting that youth are the future of the state, Patnaik said sports is the best way to teach good virtues and channelize the energies of youth in a positive manner.

'Therefore, investment in sports is investment in youth.

Investment in youth is investment in the future of this state', he said.

The chief minister said the government has embarked on a journey to make Odisha a sports powerhouse. In the last few years, Odisha has featured prominently in the sports sector in the country. 'We have successfully hosted a number of national and international events. Hockey World Cup 2018 and Asian Athletics championship 2017 have been a great success for the state,' he said.

Patnaik said the state is investing more than Rs 1,000 crore in developing the sports infrastructure across the state.

He said that Odisha is building India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela for the Hockey World Cup in 2023.

On the state's strategy in sports, he said 'we have partnered with corporates and eminent sportspersons to start high performance centres. Coaching at the grassroots level and sports education in schools is a major focus area to develop sports across the state.' Patnaik said that Odisha's para-athletes have also been performing well at international level. Pramod Bhagat, Arjuna Awardee, has qualified for Paralympics and is a leading contestant for the medal. 'We would like to continue to financially support our para-athletes and also provide job related support for them to excel in the sports field,' he said.

The chief minister also launched the extension of e- FIR under the 5T initiative for public place theft. It will help people in lodging FIR relating to chain snatching, laptop, mobile theft and others at public places.

People need not go to any police station and can lodge an FIR from any place any time in a virtual police station at the State Crime Record Bureau. The complainant will also get an SMS alert on the progress of the investigation, Patnaik said. PTI AAM RG RG