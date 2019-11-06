38-year-old man pedals across country to raise awareness on 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'

With an aim to spread awareness regarding the "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" mission, a 38-year-old writer and brand developer named Rajiv Azad is out alone on 5,000 kilometers tour of the country on his bicycle. Azad, a resident of Ahmedabad, reached Bagdogra town, 28 kms from Siliguri city in West Bengal and said, "I embarked on the journey on September 8, 2019, and that I named the all India bicycle tour as the "Kiran India Cycle Expedition". During the journey, he will pass through 150 cities of 12 states, covering a distance of more than 5,000 km targeted in 60 days. He is also providing awareness classes in various schools, colleges and remote villages about his mission during his journey.