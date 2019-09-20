37th GST Council Meet: GST reduced on several goods and services

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after meeting of 37th GST Council meeting in Goa informed GST rate on slide fasteners have been reduced from 18% to 12%. While speaking at the press conference, she said, "GST rate on slide fasteners has been reduced from 18% to 12%, marine fuel 18% to 5%, 12% to 5% on wet grinders consisting of stone as a grinder, and 5% to nil on dried tamarind." "Exemption from GST/IGST is being given on import of specified defence goods not being manufactured indigenously; it's being extended only up to 2024. Supply of goods and services to FIFA and other specified persons also exempted for U17 Women's World Cup in India," she added.