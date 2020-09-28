37 deaths, 1,984 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): As many as 37 deaths and 1,984 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from the national capital in the last 24 hours, the Delhi government informed on Monday.

With this, the total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 2,73,098, including 27,123 active cases.

So far, 5,272 deaths and 2,40,703 recoveries have been reported from the national capital.

As per a health bulletin, the positivity rate based on the last 10 days stands at 5.47 per cent, and the death rate stands at 1.07 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 7,672RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 28,630 Rapid antigen tests have been conducted. (ANI)

